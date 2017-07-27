Knesset Votes Unanimously to Put Ceiling on After-School Care Fees

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 6:18 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Knesset gave final approval on Thursday to legislation that imposes maximum fees that can be charged for afternoon after-school care.

The maximum will be 935 shekels monthly with families in lower socioeconomic levels paying no more than 780 shekels. Some afternoon programs have been charging much more. Families in the periphery and disadvantaged areas will be eligible for subsidies.

The bill, introduced by Kulanu MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, is part of Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon’s “family net” program to help working families meet basic expenses.

Implementation of the new law will be the responsibility of the Minister of Education for children up to third grade in schools under the auspices of local authorities. Schools that charge more than the legal ceiling will be liable to fines of up to 50,000 shekels.

The final vote was 65 to 0 and 1 abstention.