President Trump Will Meet Friday With NY Law Enforcers

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:43 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump will travel to New York on Friday to meet with law enforcers on Long Island.

The White House confirmed the president’s plans on Tuesday but did not elaborate.

Rep. Peter King, a New York Republican, told Newsday that Pres. Trump will visit Suffolk County to discuss the MS-13 street gang.

Gang-related violence on Long Island has led to congressional hearings, tweets from the White House and a visit from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The killings of the four young men found slaughtered in a park in April punctuated a spate of violence in Central Islip and neighboring Brentwood, east of New York City.