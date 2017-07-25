Netanyahu Warns of Iran-Hezbollah ‘Northern Arc’

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a tour of the IDF Northern Command on the Golan Heights on Tuesday, where he warned that Iran is seeking to replace Islamic State in Syria in order to form a new front against Israel.
“The situation here is changing rapidly, IS is in retreat, but Iran is seeking to fill the void,” he said during a tour with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. “Iran, together with Hezbollah, are creating a northern arc here, with the help of precision weapons.
“We are dealing with these new threats to the State of Israel. We are paying close attention to a range of threats to the State of Israel,” he added.