Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8:48 pm |

BROOKLYN - The repaving of Ocean Parkway from its winter-caused potholes began Monday night, with work scheduled for every night through the early part of the summer.

According to a release from Councilman Chaim Deutsch, work is starting from Church Ave. to Ave. N until May 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. On weekends, the work goes until 7 a.m.

Work then begins from Ave. N to Ave. Z on May 29 through June 10, with the same night hours.