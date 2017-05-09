Mayor de Blasio Coming to Boro Park for Town Hall

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 8:22 pm |

BROOKLYN - Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend his first town hall meeting in Boro Park next Tuesday, co-hosted by Councilman David Greenfield.

The meeting, which will take place at the public school at 5800 20th Ave., is open to anyone who RSVPs in advance. To do so, email TownHallRSVP@cityhall.nyc.gov or call (212) 748-0281.

“I am pleased that the mayor is coming directly to Boro Park to hear our concerns,” Greenfield said. “As they say, the buck stops with him. So if you have an issue that you feel passionately about, please join us this Tuesday night and have your voice heard directly by the mayor.”