Israeli Coffee Chain Gives Discount for Good Manners

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A popular Israeli coffee chain is offering its customers a discount for being polite. Customers who say “please” and “thank you” when ordering a regular-sized cup of coffee will pay only 6 shekels, instead of the usual 8 shekels.

The new policy is aimed at “encouraging more respectful conversation in Israel society,” Globes quoted Café Café CEO Noam Zimerman as saying.

The 157-branch coffee chain can afford the politeness discount: Zimerman revealed that the profit margin on a cup of coffee even after the discount is 100 percent, or 3 shekels profit per cup.

“The takeaway products are very much a niche product for us, so we can afford to lower the prices, and it will compensate us for the price cut,” he explained.