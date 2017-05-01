President Trump to Continue Talking to Netanyahu About “Holding Back”

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 5:48 pm |

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a press briefing at the White House. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will continue to talk to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about Israeli building over the Green Line, the White House said on Monday following reports that Israel plans to build 15,000 new homes in East Yerushalayim.

“I’m sure that we’ll continue to have conversations with the prime minister and … that’ll be something that the president will continue to discuss,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing after being asked if Netanyahu was snubbing the U.S. president.

President Trump, who has vowed to work for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, told Netanyahu during a news conference in February that he would like to see Israel “hold back on settlements for a little bit.”