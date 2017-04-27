Mrs. Devorah Sherer, A”h, Widow of Rabbi Moshe, Z”l

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 2:56 am |

Mrs. Devorah Sherer, the wife of Rabbi Moshe Sherer, z”l, the long-serving chairman of Agudath Israel of America, passed away overnight Wednesday.

Her levayah will be held Thursday morning, at 11:00 a.m. at Shomrei Hadas on 14th Avenue and 39th Street.

Mrs. Sherer was a daughter of Rav Shimshon Zelig Fortman, a Rav of the White Shul in Far Rockaway and one of the most prominent Rabbanim on the American scene during the early part of the last century.

She is survived by her three children: Rav Shimshon Sherer, Mrs. Rochel Langer and Mrs. Elky Goldschmidt, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Yehi zichrah baruch.