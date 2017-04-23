Two Turkish Soldiers Killed

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 5:19 am |

A bulldozer works to clear the rubble in Sur, an historical district of southeastern province of Diyarbakir, Turkey, March, 2017. (Reuters/Umit Bektas)

LONDON (Hurriyet/Hamodia Staff) - Two Turkish soldiers have succumbed to wounds sustained in an early morning operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The soldiers were injured during a counterterrorism operation in Sirnak, early on Saturday, according to a security source, reported by the Turkish media. The Gendarmerie Command, a branch of the Turkish army, is involved in ongoing operations against the PKK in the Bestler-Gereler region of the Uludere district in southeastern Turkey, near to the borders with Syria and Iraq.

According to the Dogan News Agency, 37 PKK militants have been “neutralized” in the last five days. “Neutralized” in the Turkish media can mean captured, wounded or killed.

Another soldier was killed and two more wounded in clashes with PKK militants on Saturday.