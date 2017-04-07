Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn Marks World War I Anniversary With Biography Project

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 1:30 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn has compiled biographies of the more than 160 men and women who served during World War I and are buried or memorialized there. The cemetery unveiled the online biographies Thursday, the 100th anniversary of the United States entering the First World War. Cemetery staff and volunteers spent more than a year checking burial records and government documents to compile the list.

The biographies include those of Dorothea and Gladys Cromwell, twin sisters from Brooklyn who served as Red Cross nurses in France.

The WWI soldiers interred at Green-Wood include many New Yorkers who were initially buried in France and later disinterred for reburial in the U.S.