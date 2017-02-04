Tefillos Urged for Hagaon Harav Steinman After Rise in Temperature

Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 6:17 pm |

Harav Aharon Leib Steinman. (JDN, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Family members of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, asked Motzoei Shabbos for increased tefillos after a slight rise in his temperature during Shabbos. Other than that, the Rosh Yeshivah was reported as fully conscious, but weak.

The Rosh Yeshivah is still in the intensive-care unit of Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, after being hospitalized last Motzoei Shabbos.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.