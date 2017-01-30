Diplomats and GOP Senators Join Criticism of Trump Travel Ban

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:49 pm |

Clockwise from top left: Republican Sens. Pat Toomey, Jerry Moran, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Charlie Riedel/John Raoux/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Growing numbers of Republican lawmakers are expressing concerns about President Donald Trump’s executive order cracking down on immigration.

GOP Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina say in a joint statement that “the manner in which these measures were crafted and implemented have greatly contributed to the confusion, anxiety and uncertainty of the last few days.”

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says that while he supports increased vetting, “Unfortunately, the initial executive order was flawed — it was too broad and poorly explained.”

And Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas says that he supports thorough vetting, but does not support restricting the rights of lawful permanent residents. Moran adds, “Furthermore, far-reaching national security policy should always be devised in consultation with Congress and relevant government agencies.”

Meanwhile, a number of U.S. diplomats have prepared a memo criticizing President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim majority countries.

In a so-called “dissent cable,” being drafted for State Department leadership, the diplomats say the ban will not make the U.S. safe, runs counter to American values and will fuel anti-American sentiment around the world. They say the ban won’t produce a drop in terror attacks in the U.S., but instead “a drop in international good will towards Americans.”

U.S. officials say several hundred diplomats have signed on and that the cable is expected to be formally submitted later Monday. The officials requested anonymity to disclose internal discussions.

Dissent channel cables are a mechanism for U.S. diplomats to register disagreement internally about U.S. policies.