Prize-Giving Ceremony at Yeshivah Ketanah Chachmei Lublin in Bnei Brak

Hagaon Harav Chaim Wosner, shlita, Rav of Zichron Meir and Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin, Bnei Brak, speaks at a prize-giving ceremony for the excelling bachurim of the yeshivah ketanah. (JDN)
The bachurim and their fathers at the event. (JDN)
Simchas haTorah! (JDN)