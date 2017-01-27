Want up-to-the-
כ"ט טבת תשע"ז
| Friday, January 27, 2017
Community
Prize-Giving Ceremony at Yeshivah Ketanah Chachmei Lublin in Bnei Brak
Friday, January 27, 2017 at 4:12 am |
כ"ט טבת תשע"ז
Hagaon Harav Chaim Wosner,
shlita
, Rav of Zichron Meir and
Rosh Yeshivah
of Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin, Bnei Brak, speaks at a prize-giving ceremony for the excelling
bachurim
of the
yeshivah ketanah
. (JDN)
The
bachurim
and their fathers at the event. (JDN)
Simchas haTorah!
(JDN)