HAMODIA SPECIAL COVERAGE: Inauguration 2017: Live Updates From Washington

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 9:50 pm |

President-elect Donald Trump addresses the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 19. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

SPECIAL REPORT FROM WASHINGTON - A new era in politics is nearly upon is: On Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office of President of the United States.

Hamodia reporter Yosef Caldwell will be giving live updates from Washington, bringing you the sights and sounds of our nation’s preeminent quadrennial spectacle.

Refresh Your Page for The Latest Updates

Thursday 10:41 p.m. The forecast is calling for a warm but rainy day Friday. Let’s hope the rain holds up at least until after the swearing-in ceremony. For now, it’s time to catch a few zzz’s before the big day.

Thursday, 10:38 p.m. Michael, 56, the chief engineer at my hotel, said that he supported Clinton, but accepts Trump as the new president and does not agree with the protesters.

“The people have made their choice, and I accept the people’s choice,” says Michael. “I am an American. I will support the people’s choice as long as he abides by the laws.”

I ask Michael, an African-American, what he thinks about the recent spat between Trump and John Lewis: Was Lewis justified in calling Trump’s election illegitimate due to Russian interference? Was Trump justified in criticizing Lewis, a civil-rights hero?

Michael replies that he believes all is fair in politics; anyone has a right to say whatever they want.

“But the bigger man always needs to make himself bigger,” says Mike.

“If I were Trump, I would not have responded. Trump had no reason to respond. He is going to be president; what difference should Lewis’s comments make to him?”

Thursday 10:32 p.m. Tracy, 61, from Ohio, is in Washington for the weekend with three friends.

She and her friends are Hillary Clinton voters and supporters.

“So, are you in town for the protests?” I ask

“No,” she says. “We booked the hotel way back, because we thought Clinton would win. Then, the hotel refused to refund our money, so we came down here.”

“Are you going to the protests?”

“No, because I don’t like volatile situations.”

Thursday 10:26 p.m. Going through the streets of the capital, I try speaking with people to get their feelings on the election and inauguration.

My cab driver, Sam, a middle-aged man, says that he likes Trump because “he said he will be good for business. He is a businessman.”

I ask Sam, an Ethiopian immigrant, if he is not concerned about Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“No,” says Sam. “Trump is not going to eliminate foreigners by himself. Congress would have to approve that.”

Thursday 10:10 p.m. Media and others planning to attend the inauguration, are advised to get to security lines by 8:00 a.m. If you get there after 9:00 a.m., you may be shut out completely.

Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office at noon, preceded by invocations by several religious leaders, including Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Weisenthal Center, who gave Hamodia a preview of his remarks earlier this evening.

After the oath of office, Trump will deliver his inaugural address. The day’s events will then continue with a luncheon at the Capitol followed by a parade to the White House. M’pnei k’vod Shabbos, we will stop issuing updates after the inaugural address, as we prepare to welcome true royalty, Shabbos HaMalka.

But until the inauguration address is over, keep refreshing this page, as Hamodia will bring you inside all the action.

Thursday 9:52 p.m. As expected, security is incredibly tight across Washington and beyond. On the Amtrak today, bomb-sniffing canines were brought onto the train at Baltimore – it seems that trains are not even entering Washington without being screened.

A huge perimeter has been set up around the Capitol. No cars in or out. If you are in the district, the Metro is the way to go.

Thursday, 9:41 p.m. Our nation is preparing to welcome its 45th president tomorrow. Actually, while some will be welcoming him, while quite a few others will be shunning or demonstrating against him.

Here in Washington, a large number of anti-Trump protests are expected to be held concurrent with the inauguration. A and a large “Women’s March on Washington” will be held Saturday, with sister events in cities across America. It’s not much of a stretch to say that, for better or worse, tomorrow will perhaps be the most polarizing inauguration in history.