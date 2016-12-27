Regional Briefs – Dec. 27, 2016

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 5:56 pm |

Town’s Snow Vehicles Destroyed by Fire

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Town officials are scrambling to replace snow equipment after a fire late Saturday gutted its public works garage, The Associated Press reported. Millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles were destroyed, including seven plows, a salt truck and a dump truck.

Men Admit Roles in Scheme to File False Inmate Tax Returns

NEWARK – Two men pleaded guilty to filing false federal income tax returns on behalf of inmates who used the refund money to pay for bail and lawyers, The Associated Press reported. Reginald Eaford, 46, and Winfred Moses, 48, face up to five years in prison.

Thrown Chair Prompts False Report of Gunshot at Mall

ELIZABETH, N.J. – A panic was caused at a mall Monday night when a chair slammed during a fight was mistaken for a gunshot, The Associated Press reported. Mayhem broke out and between eight to 10 people were injured at The Mills at Jersey Gardens.

NY Honor Guards Conducted 12K Military Funerals in 2016

ALBANY – The New York National Guard’s honor guards conducted 12,019 military funerals as of last Friday, The Associated Press reported. They expect to conduct another 252 funerals by Sunday for a total of 12,271. Any veteran who received an honorable discharge is eligible for military honors.

$1 Million in Fur Coats Stolen From Upscale Store

NEW YORK – Three thieves with a taste for designer clothing stole $1 million dollars’ worth of Russian sable coats early Monday from the Dennis Basso store on upscale Madison Avenue, The Associated Press reported. PETA say the theft serves Basso right for selling fur.

New York, Correction Officers’ Union Agree on New Contract

ALBANY – State prison guards will receive annual raises of 2 percent until 2020 under a tentative contract agreement reached Thursday with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The Associated Press reported. The contract must be ratified by the union’s full membership of more than 20,000 before it can take effect.