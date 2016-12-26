Slight Improvement in Situation of Harav Steinman; Tefillos Continue

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 3:53 am |

Harav Steinman speaks in his home to boys from a Talmud Torah. (JDN, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - The condition of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who spent the night under observation in the intensive-care unit of Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, was slightly improved Monday morning.

As tefillos continued across the Jewish world, family members reported a slight improvement. The Rosh Yeshivah davened Shacharis at vasikin in his room in the hospital.

Medical Director Dr. Moti Ravid said that if, b’ezras Hashem, the improvement will continue, a further consultation will be held, and the Rosh Yeshivah might even be released home later in the day.

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gitel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.