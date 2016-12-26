NY Helping Colleges Cut Energy Use, Carbon Emissions

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 4:49 pm |

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Colleges and universities throughout New York State can now apply for state help in reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency on campus.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it has set aside $2 million for technical assistance grants to help institutions of higher learning create and execute plans for curbing emissions and energy use.

The money can also be used to pay student interns hired to work on the plan.

The 62 colleges and universities that are eligible for the money have signed on to a state initiative intended to increase clean energy.

Cuomo says the state’s colleges and universities play a vital role in helping to lead the state’s transition to clean energy.