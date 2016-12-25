Cop Who Fatally Struck Yeshivah Student Let Off With Summons

Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 6:23 pm |

MONSEY - A Peekskill police officer was driving too fast on his way to work late one September night when his car veered out of control, striking another car which slammed into two yeshivah students standing at the roadside.

Mordechai Tawil, z”l, 17, who had just arrived that day from Argentina to resume studying in Yeshivat Tiferet Torah for the new zman, was killed and his friend David Maldanado, 19, was injured. The yeshivah is located in the Wesley Hills neighborhood.

Ramapo police ruled on Friday that the officer, Jonathan Mosquera, 24, was not criminally liable for the death, according to the Journal News. However, he was issued four traffic summonses, including for speeding and making an unsafe lane change.

“You need to establish probable cause to believe a crime occurred,” said Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel. “In this particular case, the facts and circumstances and evidence do not warrant criminal charges.”

Weidel said the Rockland District Attorney’s Office agreed with the conclusion of the investigation.

“What we have is a tragic loss of life and a serious injury,” Weidel said.