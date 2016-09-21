Israel Mounts Showing of Innovations in Africa at U.N.

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 3:26 pm |

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon announced a unique event focusing on Israeli innovation in Africa and developing countries, to be held Thursday afternoon at the U.N.

The event will present the latest developments from the Start-Up Nation to heads of state and ambassadors from around the world, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in attendance.

“Israel’s diplomatic and economic ties with Africa and the developing world are undergoing momentous growth and we are encouraging Israeli companies to continue to invest in these important markets,” said Ambassador Danon.

Israeli companies will present their innovations before more than eighteen presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers from Africa and developing countries. Dozens of ambassadors, senior U.N. officials and representatives from the private sector are also scheduled to participate in the event.

Among the innovations on display will be a mobile soilless “mini farm,” an atmospheric water generator, solar energy for power and water pumping, and a cancer-detecting medical device that saves lives quickly and economically.