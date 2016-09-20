Saudi Plane Isolated in Manila After False Distress Call

In this image made from video, people disembark a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah as it is parked at the airport in Manila, the Philippines, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (AP Photo)
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine officials say a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah made a distress call Tuesday shortly before landing at Manila’s airport and was placed in isolation after it touched down, but the flight crew later said they made a mistake in sending the emergency message.

Manila airport manager Eddie Monreal said authorities deployed security forces around the aircraft as a precaution. Passengers were later allowed to disembark. He said the captain told the control tower that a button indicating a hijacking was in progress had been pushed accidentally.

Media stations showed Flight SV872 parked near a ramp with security personnel standing nearby while passengers descended from a staircase.