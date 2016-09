Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:19 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and President Barack Obama at a bilateral meeting in New York in this 2015 file photo. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Barack Obama have agreed to hold talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in eastern China, TASS news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday.