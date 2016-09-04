Palestinian Flag Flies in Shomron Park

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 4:31 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Jewish residents in the Shomron have protested to the IDF about the unauthorized flying of a Palestinian flag in the Shomron Regional Park archaeological site, The Jerusalem Post reported.

After the flag was seen in the park for a third time, the IDF was asked to take action to prevent a recurrence.

The park is located on a hill that was once the capital of Israel’s northern kingdom in the 8th and 9th centuries BCE. The site is in Area C, under Israeli military and civil control, and under the supervision of the Nature and Parks Authority.

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan accused the IDF and the Civil Administration of abandoning it. “Word cannot express the shock at seeing the flag,” he said. “This is a heritage that must be separate from any political disagreements.”

Besides the symbolism of the flag, Dagan also complained about illegal Palestinian building at and near the site, which he said has “caused heavy damage.”

The Arabs, Dagan charged, have attempted to take over the site for their supposed future state.

“If action is not taken it will be difficult to roll the wheel back and to preserve the place,” Dagan warned.