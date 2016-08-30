Target’s Top Marketer Leaving to Become President of Uber

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 6:44 pm |

Jeff Jones (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) - Target Corp.’s chief marketing officer, Jeff Jones, is becoming the new president of Uber.

Jones will be responsible for Uber’s ridesharing operations, marketing and customer support, Travis Kalanick, chief executive of San Francisco-based Uber said in a statement.

Jones has been one of the most visible and best-known members of Target’s leadership team since joining the Minneapolis-based firm as its top marketer in 2012.

“He’s been an important partner during my time at Target, and I, along with the entire team, wish him well in his future endeavors,” chief executive Brian Cornell said in a statement.

“Target’s marketing team is world-class and we are well positioned headed into the important holiday season,” he added. “Looking ahead, we will be undergoing an extensive internal and external search for our next chief marketing officer.”