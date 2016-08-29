Iran Deploys S-300 Air Defense Around Nuclear Site

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 4:25 am |

In this file photo, a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system is on display in an undisclosed location in Russia. (AP Photo, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iranian state media say the military has begun deploying a Russia-supplied S-300 air defense system around the underground Fordo nuclear facility.

Video footage posted late Sunday on state media showed trucks arriving at the nuclear site and missile launchers being aimed skyward. It did not say whether the system was fully operational.

The large, underground facility is located some 60 miles south of the capital, Tehran.

Russia began delivering the S-300 system to Iran earlier this year after sanctions were lifted under a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers.