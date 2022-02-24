Eyewitness Tells Hamodia: We’re Laying Low in Odessa

YERUSHALAYIM -

Demonstrators holding a huge Ukrainian flag march along the street in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

World leaders decried the Russian invasion of Ukraine that could result in massive casualties and topple a democratically elected government. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa before dawn Thursday morning.

Hamodia spoke to Rabbi Hillel Cohen, a leader of Kyiv’s Jewish community and head of Hatzalah Ukraine, who said that while he is prepared for the worst-case scenario, chas v’shalom, he is hoping for the best.

Has most of the Jewish community moved out of Kyiv?

I moved to Odessa [from Kyiv] a few days ago, after my family flew to Israel. I don’t know how many people actually left Kyiv; it’s not for me to tell people where to go – for who knows what will happen here or there?

I would assume that most Jewish communities have emergency contingency plans to evacuate westward if necessary.

Last week, dozens of Ukrainian Jews immigrated to Israel. Do you think more Ukrainian Jews will move to Israel?

It’s hard to say that people will be running en masse to Israel. They didn’t do it in 2014. I don’t see it happening now unless things get really bad.

What is the situation across the country? What have you heard from others?

Service members of the 35th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces take part in troops deployment drills in Odessa, Ukraine. (Press Service of the 35th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade/Handout via REUTERS)

There is much panic and chaos. No one knows how long this will take and what will happen next. We need a lot of siyatta diShmaya that things should stay under control and not get out of hand. People tell me that the roads are packed with cars; a drive that should take just an hour took some people 15 hours overnight!

Do you see much military activity in Odessa?

We don’t have tanks in the streets here; after all, it’s just the first day. We are staying indoors as much as possible. There are plenty of soldiers in the streets.

Is there any anti-Semitism due to the current unrest?

Baruch Hashem, there has not been — and we hope there will not be — any anti-Semitism due to what is happening. No one really knows exactly what [Russian President] Putin wants and how long this operation will take. We keep davening and hope that no civilians suffer any harm, and of course that nothing happen to any Jew.

We ask all to keep their tefillos for calm and peace, and for besuros tovos.