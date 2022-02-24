Chabad Shliach in Kharkiv to Hamodia: Jewish Community Is Staying Put

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:23 am |

Ukrainian army soldier sits in a truck, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation, in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Thursday. (REUTERS/Antonio Bronic)

Rabbi Mendel Moskovitz, a Chabad shliach to Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, told Hamodia on Thursday afternoon that “as of now” the community is staying put.

Kharkiv, just 30 km from the Russian border with Ukraine, is now surrounded by Russian tanks, he said.

“We are the largest city, closest to the Russia-Ukraine border, and as such we are naturally the first place to be overtaken.”

Rabbi Moskovitz is the son of Rabbi Moishe Moskovitz, who has served as shliach in Kharkiv for over 30 years.

“I thank Hashem that we had a minyan for Shacharis today, exactly ten Yidden came to davening.”

And what are your plans for Shabbos?

Shabbos is far too long ahead to plan for… [this interview was held Thursday afternoon, but in times of uncertainty, even 24 hours is eternity – Y.G.]. Our responsibility is to stay here, as long as we are needed by the community. Our community is mainly Israelis, and most of them have stayed on.

We have ordered large amounts of kosher food, to enable the community able to stay on. Our only problem now is how to distribute it.

There are 20,000 Jews here. They have nowhere to go.

How did it all start today?

At about 5:00 a.m., we heard missiles and explosions and we got up and packed our things straight away. We did not believe that something like this could happen, but, ultimately, we are people of emunah and bitachon.

A Ukrainian service member stands by rocket case after recent shelling in Kharkiv, Thursday. (REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)

Do you see much military action?

There are plenty of Russian tanks around us, and not so many Ukrainian troops.

Has there been any antisemitism?

Ever since my parents moved here, back in 1990, all the Ukrainian governments have been very good to, and held a close connection with, the Jewish community. Until now, we have not seen any of these elements raised in recent weeks of tension.

We can only daven that this continues.