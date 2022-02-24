After Invasion, Mayor of Kyiv Imposes Curfew

KYIV (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:19 am |

Uniformed people throw items into a fire outside an intelligence building on the premises of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s unit, in Kyiv, Thursday. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

The mayor of Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv ordered a curfew on Thursday in comments shown on broadcast media after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. The curfew will be from 10 p.m. till 7 a.m.

Ukrainian troops are fighting the Russian army in in the north and the south, Ukrainian military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Thursday afternoon.

Zaluzhnyi said a battle was raging Thursday near the Hostomel air base 7 kilometers (fewer than 5 miles) northwest of the capital, Kyiv.

He said that in the south, fighting was going on near Henichesk, Skadovsk and Chaplynka.

Ukrainian police on Thursday said Russia had carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day, with fighting going on almost everywhere throughout Ukraine’s territory.

State border guards said the Ukrainian military was fighting Russian forces near the eastern city of Sumy. Ukraine’s defense minister said some Russian forces had been taken prisoner in heavy fighting.

A boy was killed in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region after shelling struck an apartment building, emergency services said.

Trucks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces transport armored vehicles in the Kyiv region, Thursday. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office said more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers were dead and dozens wounded.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Russian military has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered that Ukrainian servicemen be treated “with respect” and those who lay down their weapons offered safe corridors.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the loss of a Su-25 attack jet due to “pilot error.”