EXCLUSIVE: Joel Eisdorfer Appointed Senior Advisor to Mayor Adams

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 pm |

Joel Eisdorfer with Mayor Eric Adams.

Joel Eisdorfer, a community activist and long-time friend of Mayor Eric Adams, has been appointed a senior advisor to the mayor, the first Chasidic Jew appointed to the administration, Hamodia has learned.

Eisdorfer, a Boro Park resident, previously was a board member on the Boro Park Jewish Community Council, served on Brooklyn’s Community Board 12 for nearly two decades, was a community liasison at the New York State Senate for over seven years, and was a member of then-Borough President Adams’ senior staff.

Eisdorfer’s announcement was applauded by Jewish officials who have worked with him.

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein said Adams’ appointment of Eisdorfer “could not be more fitting and is a strong display of his commitment to providing a safe and equitable city for all New Yorkers, including the broader Jewish community.”

Eisdorfer (R) with FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman (L) and then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at an RCCS event. (File)

”Joel is a personal friend and that is why I can attest that he brings a wealth of resources to this position, which makes him uniquely qualified,” Eichenstein said. “ I look forward to working with him hand-in-hand for our communities and beyond.”

Councilman Kalman Yeger called Eisdorfer “a widely admired and respected member of our community,” who has “a keen sense of understanding of the everyday interactions New Yorkers have with their government.”

Josh Mehlman, Chairman of the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, said Eisdorfer will be “an asset to the already stellar staff that the mayor has assembled,” and that Adams “has once again shown how he is governing with diversity in key leadership positions.”

Satmar community activist Rabbi Moshe Indig said Eisdorfer is “very much respected among the entire community and will be a great asset to the mayor, to the communty and to our great city,” and Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman of UJO said that with Eisdorfer “in such a high position, we know that the real needs of the Orthodox Jewish community and the entire city will be very well represented.”

Eisdorfer is the third Orthodox Jew appointed to the administration’s senior staff, including Menashe Shapiro as deputy chief of staff and Fred Kreizman as commissioner of the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.

