Adams Appoints Two Orthodox Jews to Senior Staff

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:42 am |

Menashe Shapiro (C) with Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (R) and Far Rockaway community activist Pesach Osina.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the appointment of two Orthodox Jews to his senior staff on Wednesday.

Menashe Shapiro, who was a consultant on the campaign, will be deputy chief of staff. Shapiro is the founder of the Shapiro Consulting Group and served as a strategic communications consultant and rapid-response adviser for Adams.

“Menashe Shapiro is one of the smartest and hardest working people in government,” Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal told Hamodia. “His deep knowledge of government, experience and tenacity are exactly why he’s the right pick for the Adams administration. This is a win for the Jewish community and New York City.”

Fred Kreizman.

Fred Kreizman, who previously served as former mayor Michael Bloomberg’s deputy commissioner and Jewish liaison from 2002 to 2014, will be commissioner of Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.

Frank Carone, a Brooklyn lawyer who served as law secretary for the Kings County Democratic Committee, will be the Chief-of-Staff.

In a statement to Hamodia, Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Agudah’s New York Director of Government Relations, said, “I have known both Fred Kreisman and Menashe Shapiro for many years and have worked closely with them. It is a testament to the vitality of our community that two members of the Orthodox Jewish community have attained such important positions. Mayor Adams and indeed our entire city will be well served by Fred and Menashe.”

“This team has the experience, knowledge, and skill to take our government — and our city — to new heights,” said Adams in a statement.