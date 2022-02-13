Durham Alleges Clinton Campaign Infiltrated Trump Server

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 5:33 pm |

Special Counsel John Durham. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File)

Special Counsel John Durham filed a motion revealing how Hillary Clinton and her campaign hired a technology company to infiltrate a Trump server in order to unearth a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia, Fox News reported.

In a filing by the Special Counsel on Feb. 11, Durham asserted that Clinton campaign lawyers “assembled and conveyed” allegations of ties between Trump and Russia and planned to present these findings to the FBI and another federal agency.

The motion focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.

An indictment against Sussmann, a Clinton campaign lawyer, says that two months before the November 2016 election, he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker that he was not doing work “for any client.” He set up a meeting to present “purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel” between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

The filing reveals that Sussman indeed was working for a technology executive at a U.S.-based internet company and the Clinton campaign.” His “billing records reflect” that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 (Alfa Bank) allegations.”

Sussmann and the tech executive met with someone serving as General Counsel to the Clinton campaign, which Fox News identifieded as Marc Elias, who worked at the law firm Perkins Coie.

Durham’s filing claims that numerous cyber researchers and employees at multiple internet companies worked to “assemble the purported data and white papers” by exploiting access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data. They also enlisted researchers at a U.S.-based university to analyze large amounts of Internet data to mine it and establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia.”

Durham alleges that Sussmann met with the second U.S. government agency, and “provided data which he claimed reflected purportedly suspicious DNS lookups by these entities of internet protocol (IP) addresses affiliated with a Russian mobile phone provider.” He claimed the lookups “demonstrated Trump and/or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in the vicinity of the White House and other locations.”

“The Special Counsel’s Office has identified no support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that the “lookups were far from rare in the United States.” These lookups began during the Obama administration as early as 2014, and years before Trump took office, Durham wrote, and is “another fact which the allegations omitted.”

On Saturday evening, President Trump said the filing “provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said. “In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”