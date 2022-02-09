Syrian Missile Explodes Over Israel After IDF Hits Targets Near Damascus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 3:12 am |

Smoke rises in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 30, 2021, following what Syrian state media said was an Israeli airstrike. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki, File)

The IDF said it attacked batteries in Syria early Wednesday after an anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel during what Syrian state media reported was an earlier strike around Damascus.

An IDF spokesperson declined to comment on the Syrian report of an initial Israeli attack near Damascus, which reportedly killed one soldier and wounded five.

But the IDF said it carried out a counterstrike in Syria in response to the launching of the anti-aircraft missile. It said the missile triggered sirens in parts of Israel and Yehudah and Shomron, and exploded in mid-air.

At around 1:00 a.m., an explosion was reported over the so-called “Triangle” region in Israel around the Wadi Ara towns, including Umm al-Fahm.

“Following the anti-aircraft missile launch earlier tonight, the Israel Defense Forces attacked surface-to-air missile batteries and radar that fired at IAF planes,” the IDF said.

Syrian state media said earlier that Syrian air defenses had downed a number of Israeli missiles over Damascus.

Israel launched surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights and Syrian air defenses shot down some of them, Syrian state media said.

Israel also carried out an airstrike earlier on Wednesday with missiles from the southeast of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, state media added.

One Syrian soldier was killed and five were wounded in the attacks, state media reported, citing a Syrian military source.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist organization have supported Syrian President Bashar Assad over the past decade in Syria’s civil war.

Israel has stated it will not allow Iran or its proxies to operate in Syria.

Wednesday’s attack is one of the rare occasions Israel commented on a strike.

The last alleged strike occurred in late January, which also targeted the Damascus area. This follows reports of Israel allegedly considering limitations on attacks in Syria to appease Russia.