Gas Explosion Destroys 3 Homes in Bath Beach

BATH BEACH -

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 12:52 pm |

A gas explosion destroyed three homes in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach neighborhood Friday morning, but neighbors were able to evacuate and there were no serious injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Bay 35th Street near Benson Avenue (a block from 24th Avenue), when an unoccupied home exploded and burst into flames and was completely destroyed. It was one of three homes attached as a single structure. The other two homes also sustained major damage and will have to be demolished.

The occupants of the other two homes had evacuated after smelling gas, and there were only two minor injuries associated with this incident.

The six occupants of the two homes were staying on an MTA bus, as temperatures outside were near-freezing, while the Red Cross worked to find them temporary housing.