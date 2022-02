BORO PARK -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 12:50 pm |

Toxic smoke is spewing from a manhole on 19th Avenue between 47th and 48th Streets in Boro Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The smoke is apparently due to salt from snow-melting operations getting into the manholes and corroding the electric wires. The smoke is blowing toward homes, and a haze is visible for several blocks.

Firefighters on the scene warn that the smoke is toxic.

Photos and video by Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia

A vehicle was parked over the manhole when the smoke first began spewing.