Gantz Lands in Bahrain for First Official Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 9:05 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets alongside his Bahraini counterpart, Abdulla bin Hasan Al Nuaimi, in Manama on Wednesday. (Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Manama, Bahrain, Wednesday for the first official visit by the leader of Israel’s defense establishment to the Gulf country.

A welcome ceremony was held at Bahrain International Airport, during which the minister was greeted by his Bahraini counterpart, Minister of Defense Affairs H.E. Lieutenant General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi.

Throughout the visit, Gantz is expected to conduct meetings with high-ranking officials in the Bahraini defense establishment and with the Kingdom’s leadership.

Gantz is joined by Chief of Staff Maayan Israeli, Commander of the Israeli Navy Admiral David Saar Salama, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, and Director of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau Zohar Palti.

The aircraft carrying the delegation is the first IAF plane to land in Bahrain.