Daily New COVID Cases Continue to Drop

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 5:11 am |

A Magen David worker takes a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a testing center in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The number of daily confirmed COVID cases continued to drop, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, after 60,329 tests returned positive on Tuesday, including 4,880 people who were infected once again.

With 230,715 tests conducted, the positivity rate now stands at 26.15%.

The highest number of infections was reported on Jan. 23, when more than 85,000 people were confirmed with the virus.

The R factor indicating community spread on Tuesday stood at 0.91.

There are 435,000 known COVID patients in Israel, most of them suffering from mild symptoms, while 2,763 are hospitalized for treatment.

Hospitals report 1,085 patients in serious condition, with 316 described as critical. Some 260 patients are on ventilators and 17 are connected to the ECMO heart and lung machines.

According to the ministry, 28 people died from COVID-related complications on Tuesday.