Chicago Bais Yaakov, Shul and Jewish Businesses Vandalized

CHICAGO -

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 8:41 pm |

Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School. (googlemaps)

A Bais Yaakov and a shul in Chicago were vandalized over the weekend with vandals painting swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti on the buildings.

The F.R.E.E. shul in West Rogers Park, in Chicago, IL. (googlemaps)

On Sunday, the F.R.E.E. Synagogue, which services Jews of Russian origin and the Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School were vandalized.

The West Rogers Park neighborhood also had several incidences of vandalism , with windows broken at a kosher Chicago bakery and a kosher food store.

One suspect was reportedly arrested.

“As Chicagoans and as Americans, it is our responsibility to call hate speech and acts out and protect our Jewish brothers and sisters who endure this hatred year after year,” Chicago Mayor Lorie Lightfoot said.