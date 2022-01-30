60,000 Anti-COVID Pills Arrive in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 10:18 am |

A COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc. (Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

A shipment of 60,000 molnupiravir pills landed at Ben Gurion airport on Sunday. The drug is intended for use against COVID-19, has proven 90% effective in preventing mortality and 30% effective in preventing any decline in a patient’s condition.

The Health Ministry granted approval to the pill, sold under the name Lagevrio, earlier this month.

Britain, the European Union and the U.S. authorized its use in recent months.

Israel’s first shipment of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-fighting pill, arrived in Israel a month ago.