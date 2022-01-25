Herzog to Visit UAE Next Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 12:38 pm |

Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

For the first time in history, a president of the state of Israel will make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, President Isaac Herzog’s office announced on Tuesday.

During the visit, on January 30-31, Herzog will meet the de facto ruler of the UAE, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the ruler of Dubai; senior government officials; and members of the Jewish community. He will also open Israel’s national day at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The visit comes at the invitation of the Crown Prince.

President Herzog, ahead of his departure: “We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates. This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future. I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region. We are a peace-loving nation, and together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant, and safer world for our children. I thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this gracious invitation to deepen our nations’ bonds of friendship.”