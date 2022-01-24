Snowfall Set to Hit Israel’s North as Elpis Storm Approaches

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:26 am |

View of the snow in Moshav Odem, in the Golan Heights, last week. (Moraz Brom/Flash90)

Israel on Monday will see intermittent rain as well as a fair amount of snow in the north as the Elpis storm system approaches the country.

Meteorologists warned the short but significant winter storm is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, bringing with it a fair amount of snow to the northernmost part of the country as well as a significant drop in temperature.

Some respite from both rain and snow will be felt Tuesday, which is expected to be the only relatively dry day during the storm-laden week.

On Wednesday, Elpis is expected to finally reach Israel, and bring a few centimeters of snow to Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights in the morning hours, as well as to the Galilee and the central mountains in the afternoon.

Snow is also highly likely in Yerushalayim, which was left snowless during the previous cold spell, despite the dramatic temperature drop and the municipality’s consequent preparations for heavy snowfall.

The storm is also expected to bring excessive wind, with gusts reaching up to 37 to 50 mph, as well as heavy rain and floods to the country’s coastal areas.

On Thursday temperatures are expected rise slightly. On Friday the rain will continue and so will the snow in the Hermon area. On Shabbos the rain is expected to stop.