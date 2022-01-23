Man Shot in Williamsburg

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:59 pm |

A man was shot in Williamsburg on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at 6:36 p.m. when one man shot another in the leg on Lee Ave. between Heyward and Rutledge Streets.

Details of the incident were unclear immediately following the shooting. One unverified report indicates the shooter arrived in a car with another man, having already been shot elsewhere.

EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, NYPD said.

Hatzalah services were not needed.

The shooter has not yet been caught.