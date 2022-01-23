Initial Report: Omicron Causes Less PIMS

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 1:55 pm |

Preliminary data from medical centers in Israel, Britain and the United States indicate that omicron causes fewer cases of pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) in children, and that the cases that do occur are less severe.

The Israeli Health Ministry recorded 277 cases of PIMS in the country since the pandemic began in 2020, mostly in the 5-11 age group. Among those, two deaths were reported. By contrast, only one case of PIMS has been linked to Omicron since the current outbreak began a month ago, according to Channel 12 news

Pediatrician Prof. Zachi Grossman says that in Britain, as well, there have been very few reported PIMS cases during the current omicron wave, and Prof. Dror Mevorach of Hadassah hospital says a similar drop has been reported in New York.

However, Mevorach cautions that the figures are inconclusive, and it will take time before organized research can be published.

Also on Sunday, the Health Ministry said the fourth vaccine dose for those aged 60 and up offers a threefold protection against serious illness and twofold protection against infection in the current wave.

The assessment is based on initial analysis by leading academic and health institutions, and compare the fourth vaccine with those who received three doses at least four months ago.