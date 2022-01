YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:13 am |

IDF troops at the scene of the attempted stabbing attack, in Gush Etzion, Monday. (IDF Spokesman)

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted at the Gush Etzion junction on Monday afternoon, the IDF reported.

A Palestinian man armed with a knife was shot by IDF forces. No Israeli citizens were hurt, b’chasdei Shamayim.

The knife used in the attempted attack. (IDF Spokesman)

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yigal Mizrachi, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said, “When I arrived at the scene, the security forces had already neutralized the attacker, and thankfully there were no other people injured in the incident.”