FBI: Texas Hostage Taker Not Focused on Jewish Community

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 5:38 am |

Members of an Islamic center are being interviewed by the media about the situation where a man took people hostage at a Jewish center, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. Jan. 15. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

The FBI said that the man who held hostages for hours inside a Texas Jewish center was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said there was no immediate indication that the man who took sevaral people hostage in the Beth Israel synagogue in Texas had connections to any broader plan relating to antisemitism.

DeSarno added. however, that the agency’s investigation “will have global reach.”

A law enforcement official earlier told the AP that the hostage-taker demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida.