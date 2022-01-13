CORRECTION: This Week’s Zemanim Published in Hamodia Are One Hour Off

NEW YORK -

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:28 pm |

Hamodia would like to alert the readership of its printed edition that an error occurred in the process of copying the Zemanim for this week, and all Zemanim in the printed edition were incorrectly listed as one hour later that the actual Zman. As an example, the Zman for hadlakas neiros in New York on Erev Shabbos Parashas Beshalach (12 Shvat/January 14) is listed as 5:34 p.m., while the actual Zman is 4:34 p.m. Please take note of this and subtract one hour from each posted Zman.

שגיאות מי יבין

The Zmanim posted on Hamodia.com have been corrected accordingly. (click here)