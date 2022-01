Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:38 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli security forces clash with Bedouins during protest against forestation at the Negev desert village of Sawe al-Atrash, southern Israel, Thursday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

At least a dozen protesters were wounded on Thursday afternoon during a demonstration against tree planting on land in the Negev Desert.

Some 2,000 Bedouin demonstrators clashed with police claiming their voices must be heard.

Protesters blocked roads near Be’er Sheva and threw rocks at police officers.

Police said that seven people have been arrested so far in the clashes.