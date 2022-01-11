Suspect Behind Attack on Man Wearing IDF Sweatshirt Arrested

NEW YORK -

The suspect accused of attacking a Jewish man for wearing an IDF sweatshirt in December has been arrested.

Suleiman Othman, 27, of Staten Island, is being charged with assault 3rd degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Blake Zavadsky and Ilan Kaganovich, both 21-year-old college students, were shoe shopping on 86th Street in Bay Ridge on Dec. 26 when they were approached by two men.

Zavadsky told Hamodia one of the men told him, “Do you mess with the dirty Jews?” and then, referencing Zavadsky’s IDF hoodie, said, “You have five seconds to take off that sweatshirt or I’ll rock you.”

The man then punched Zavadsky twice in the face while the other man threatened to attack Kaganovich. As a final insult, iced coffee was tossed onto Zavadsky’s sweatshirt.

Kaganovich and Zavadsky said it was the first time they had experienced antisemitism in New York.

“I am proud to be who I am. I am proud to be Jewish,” Zavadsky told Hamodia. “And I will still wear that sweatshirt. Nothing is going to stop me from believing what I believe.”