BD’E – Harav Yitzchak Ashkenazi, Alesker Rebbe, Zy”a

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Harav Yitzchak Ashkenazi, the Alesker rebbe, zy”a, who was niftar Monday at the age of 78.
The Rebbe’s beis medrash, Lev Someiach-Alesk, has stood in the Kensington neighborhood in Brooklyn, for nearly fifty years. Today, the expanded beis medrash at the corner of Avenue F and East 2nd Street is a place of Torah and tefillah for the burgeoning neighborhood.
The Alesker Rebbe was a son of Harav Elimelech Ashkenazi, the Melbourner Rav, zt”l and a son in law of Harav Menachem Shlomo Taub, zy”a, the Kaliver Rebbe. He was a descendant of Harav Chanoch Dov Meyer, the Lev Sameiach of Alesk and a son-in-law of the Sar Shalom of Belz, zy”a.
The levayah is scheduled Monday evening at 7:00 in front of his besi medrash at 203 Avenue F.
Kevurah is scheduled in the Bais Hachaim of Monroe.