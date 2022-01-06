Israel Issues Warning Against Travel to Kazakhstan

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:48 am |

Riot police officers stand ready to stop demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)

The Foreign Ministry has warned Israelis against traveling to Kazakhstan, where major civil unrest is rocking the country.

The ministry advised Israelis to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary visits to the country.

Extensive casualties resulted as attempted to storm government buildings amid angry protests over a sharp rise in fuel prices.

Kazakh security officers have reported 18 dead and 748 wounded as authorities seek to quell unrest in the ex-Soviet country, AFP quoted Russian news agencies as saying.

According to reports, 2,298 people have so far been detained in clashes with police.