Fourth Vaccine Approved for Over 60s, Medical Workers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:41 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a press conference on the coronavirus, Sunday evening. (Emil Salman/POOL)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday evening that a fourth anti-Covid vaccine will be offered to people over 60 and to medical workers.

The announcement, made at a press conference on the Omicron variant, followed a decision by Prof. Nahman Ash, director-general of the Health Ministry, to approve the second booster.

Bennet also said that new infections could peak at over 50,000 a day during the current wave of morbidity.

Commenting on the long lines at testing facilities, the PM promised that the problem will be addressed. Criteria for testing are being revised, he said.