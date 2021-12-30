Netanyahu Can’t Give Back Some of the Gifts He Received as PM

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 5:02 pm |

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s lawyers told the government on Thursday that he will not be able to return all of some 30 gifts which he received while in office which belong to the state.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office legal adviser Shlomit Barnea Farago, Netanyahu’s representatives “presented a detailed account, according to which some of the gifts were found, others were lost or broken years ago, and others were taken by staff at the Prime Minister’s Office, during a major renovation of the office,” according to a statement given to Channel 13 on behalf of Netanyahu.

Barnea Fargo was reportedly not satisfied with the account and is expected to notify Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who will decide whether or not to investigate further.